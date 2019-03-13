East Texas city to make $1.2 million in road repairs

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - Some residents along cracked and crumbling roads in Marshall will be seeing road repairs this year after city leaders recently approved $1.2 million worth of improvements.
“It’s going to be a 100 percent improvement of the roads,” said Chris Miles, Marshall assistant public works director.
Miles said about 20 roads throughout Marshall will be totally re-done in 2019. City leaders assess road conditions using a one to five scale; one being the best, five being the worst.
“It’s a very important issue,” said Miles. “It’s something we take into consideration each year of what improvements we can do.”
Brenda Wood has been living along Holmes Road for nearly 20 years. She said neighbors have called the city asking for repairs for years.
“You feel like it’s tearing up your car and it’s very uncomfortable,” Wood said.
By the time construction on all of the roads is completed, 70 thousand-square-yards of roads will have been re-done.
“We’ll go in there and strip everything off, mill it, go down to the base,” Miles said. “Some areas where there’s base failure we’ll do a procedure called pulverizing, where we completely re-do the base.”
When Wood found out Holmes Road would finally be re-done, she and neighbors were left ecstatic.
“Almost with a sense of unbelief," Wood said. “We have been promised for years.”
Miles said he hopes road construction begins in late spring or early summer. Weather pending, he said the total repairs should be completed between 60 to 90 days.
