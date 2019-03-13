Dogs force-fed pesticides in laboratory testing, Humane Society says

All Americans love animals which is why we are naturally conflicted when we see images of animals in labs. At the same time, we simply cannot forget that animals play an irreplaceable role in health research. Humans and animals are impacted by many of the same diseases. Therefore, studying them helps us develop treatments that can be used in both human and veterinary medicine. 95 percent of all animal research involves rodents, but in very rare cases, dogs must be studied.

Jim Newman, Americans for Medical Progress