DeSoto authorities investigating another possible homicide

Male found dead east of Mansfield 3 days after a missing Shreveport man’s burned body was discovered near Frierson

By Curtis Heyen | March 12, 2019 at 9:16 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 9:16 PM

DeSOTO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Someone stumbled upon a body in a very rural area of DeSoto Parish.

Now authorities are investigating the discovery as a possible homicide, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.

The body of the unidentified male was found about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in a heavily wooded area off Asseff Road near Interstate 49 east of Mansfield.

This is the second such discovery within three days in DeSoto.

The burned body of a missing Shreveport man was found just after 10:15 a.m. Saturday near a well site off White Springs Road near the village of Frierson.

Authorities have since identified him as 25-year-old Tony Holmes.

Relatives of Holmes have told Shreveport police that he last was seen Feb. 18.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death as a homicide, as well.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about either discovery to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.

