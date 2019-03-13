DeSoto authorities investigating another possible homicide

DeSOTO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Someone stumbled upon a body in a very rural area of DeSoto Parish.
Now authorities are investigating the discovery as a possible homicide, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
The body of the unidentified male was found about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in a heavily wooded area off Asseff Road near Interstate 49 east of Mansfield.
This is the second such discovery within three days in DeSoto.
The burned body of a missing Shreveport man was found just after 10:15 a.m. Saturday near a well site off White Springs Road near the village of Frierson.
Authorities have since identified him as 25-year-old Tony Holmes.
Relatives of Holmes have told Shreveport police that he last was seen Feb. 18.
The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death as a homicide, as well.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about either discovery to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.
