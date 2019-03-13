Bossier City plans to widen Viking Drive

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -Drivers in Bossier City can expect a smoother commute down Viking Drive soon.
The city plans to widen the street hopefully by next year.
Bossier City engineer Mark Hudson says they begin talking about doing this five years ago, and realized they could pay for the majority of the project with federal money.
Hudson says they plan to move the drainage underground to add an additional lane down the street. They also have plans to add more street lights, and tie in some new streets along the side of Viking Drive.
“We designed for what we think the traffic will be about 15 years out,” said Hudson. “So we think in maybe 15 years it will be double what it is now.”
The project is estimated to cost around $10 million. The city will put up 20 percent while federal money will cover the rest.
Hudson says they city already has it’s portion of the money, and has used some of it to start designing the road.
Hudson anticipates the project going out for bid around next spring. Once it bids, the project should take 18 months to complete.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.