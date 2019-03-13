Agents arrest suspect in robbery, attempted kidnapping at Shreveport store

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Authorities think they have captured the man caught on video trying to force a woman into her car outside a Shreveport business and drive off with her in it.
U.S. Marshals Service agents arrested 41-year-old Earnest White on Tuesday after he was spotted in the 1700 block of Forsythe Avenue in Monroe, Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
White was booked into Caddo Correctional Center at 2:36 p.m. today.
He is charged with one count each of simple robbery and attempted simple kidnapping. His bonds total $500,000.
White, of the 6900 block of Gold Leaf Circle, is a suspect in the attempted robbery and kidnapping of the woman Feb. 10 in 3600 block of Hollywood Avenue.
She suffered minor injuries when she fought off a man who tried to force her into her car and drive off with her in it.
