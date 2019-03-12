Tigers start busy baseball week against Northwestern State

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 10 Tigers are scheduled to play five games this week beginning with Northwestern State Tuesday night at Brown-Stroud Field in Natchitoches, LA.
LSU improved to 11-4 after winning three of four games last week, including a series victory against Cal over the weekend.
The Demons lost two out of three to Abilene Christian this weekend and are 7-6 on the young season.
NSU is hitting .258 as a team led by hot hitting Caleb Ricca, Sam Taylor, and Jeffrey Elkins.
Ricca is hitting .392 in 13 games with seven doubles, two home runs, seven stolen bases and 14 RBI.
Taylor is batting .302 with two doubles, one triple, one home run and nine RBI.
Elkins has a .281 batting average with three doubles, two triples and five RBI.
The Demon pitching staff has a 4.05 ERA and is led by Ridge Heisler, Nathan Jones and Cullen McDonald.
Heisler is 1-1 this season with a 1.75 ERA and 23 strike outs in 25.2 innings pitched.
Jones is 1-1 in three starts with a 1.80 ERA and 17 strike outs in 15.0 innings pitched.
McDonald is 1-0 with a 0. 69 ERA and 7 strike outs in 13.0 innings pitched. McDonald is scheduled to start against LSU.
LSU is batting .290 as a team and the pitching staff has a 5.05 ERA this season.
Tigers Top Hitters:
Josh Smith: .415 batting average, 5 doubles, 1 home run and 10 RBI
Antoine Duplantis: .356 batting average, 2 doubles, 4 home runs and 24 RBI
Zach Watson: .321 batting average, 6 doubles and 9 RBI
Pitching matchup:
LSU: Landon Marceaux (1-1, 7.90 ERA, 13.2 IP, 9 BB, 11 SO) vs NSU: Cullen McDonald (1-0, 0.69 ERA, 13.0 IP, 0 BB, 7 SO)
This week’s schedule:
- March 13: Texas Southern (Alex Box Stadium)
- March: 15: Kentucky (Alex Box Stadium)
- March 16: Kentucky (Alex Box Stadium)
- March 17: Kentucky (Alex Box Stadium)
First pitch from Brown-Stroud Field in Natchitoches is scheduled for 6 p.m.
