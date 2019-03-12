Texas Rangers investigating death of inmate at Texarkana lockup

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - Texas Rangers are investigating the death of an inmate at the Bi-State Justice Center jail in Texarkana.
Authorities have identified him as 59-year-old Franklin Greathouse.
They described him as a homeless man who was being held for Miller County, Ark., since being booked into the lockup Sunday.
Greathouse’s cellmate found him unresponsive in his cell about 7 p.m. Monday, authorities report.
They said there were no signs of foul play.
Greathouse’s body has been sent for an autopsy.
