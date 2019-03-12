Texas Rangers investigating death of inmate at Texarkana lockup

Texas Rangers investigating death of inmate at Texarkana lockup
Franklin Greathouse, 59, was found dead the evening of March 11 in his cell at the Bi-State Justice Center Jail in Texarkana, authorities report. (Source: Bi-State Justice Center Jail)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble | March 12, 2019 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 3:26 PM

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - Texas Rangers are investigating the death of an inmate at the Bi-State Justice Center jail in Texarkana.

Authorities have identified him as 59-year-old Franklin Greathouse.

They described him as a homeless man who was being held for Miller County, Ark., since being booked into the lockup Sunday.

Greathouse’s cellmate found him unresponsive in his cell about 7 p.m. Monday, authorities report.

They said there were no signs of foul play.

Greathouse’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.