St. Jude clinic reopens at Oschner-LSU Health Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Oschner-LSU Health Shreveport further expanded upon its access to care for young cancer patients across the ArkLaTex today.
The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital affiliate clinic reopened after months of expansions at the hospital on Monday morning.
Located inside the Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, the renovated clinic can now assist more patients and improve their experience, according to officials.
The medical director of the St. Jude affiliate says this larger space is a game changer.
