Shreveport woman faces life in prison after attacking boyfriend with hot oil

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -A Shreveport woman with a violent history pled guilty to attacking her then boyfriend to avoid a jury trial on Monday.
Theresa F. Ealy, 54, also known by the name Theresa Puryear, admitted to the court that she poured hot cooking oil over her boyfriend while he slept in his bed, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.
She was charged with domestic aggravated second-degree battery. The attack happened in April 2018. The burns from the cooking oil covered large parts of his body, greatly affecting his vision and hearing.
Ealy has a long history of violent domestic attacks:
- She stabbed a man several times in his sleep with a screwdriver in 2015.
- She was convicted in 2014 for attacking a man with a shovel, which nearly killed him.
- A 2009 stabbing arrest.
- In 1986 Ealy was convicted of manslaughter.
Also, she has convictions for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and felony possession of scheduled narcotics.
Because of her history, she faces mandatory life sentence as a fourth-time felony offender with two prior crimes of violence.
Ealy will return to court on April 3, 2019 for sentencing.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.