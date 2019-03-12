Search on for check fraud suspect who racked up over $85K

Search on for check fraud suspect who racked up over $85K
By Felicia Michelle | March 12, 2019 at 2:12 PM CDT - Updated March 12 at 2:18 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX (KSLA) - Police in East Texas are searching for a man wanted for check fraud after purchasing thousands of dollars in goods, including vehicles and jewelry with hot checks.

The suspect has written over $85,000 in fake checks in Mount Pleasant alone. Multiple checks have been written in other areas including Gilmer, Marshall, Omaha, Pittsburg and Texarkana.

The checks are being drafted on a closed account under the name John Granger.

Police have released a photo of the suspect in action and an example of a hot check he has written.

The suspect is on the run and considered by police to be “extremely deceptive”, it is believed he is driving a new truck purchased with a fraudulent check.

Investigators are asking if anyone has received a hot check from John Granger in Mount Pleasant to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004.

