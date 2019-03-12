Saints reportedly signing RB Latavius Murray to four-year deal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have signaled that they are moving on from Mark Ingram with the reported signing of running back Latavius Murray. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 29-year-old is set to sign a four-year deal, worth $14.4 million.
A source tells FOX 8′s Sean Fazende that the Saints offered Mark Ingram approximately four million dollars per season and that he is drawing offer from four other teams; Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, and Green Bay.
Murray and Ingram are both 29 years old but Murray has been in the NFL three less seasons, playing with Oakland from 2014-2016 and Minnesota from 2017-2018. In total, he has just shy of 900 carries for almost 3,700 yards and 34 touchdowns.
At 6′3″, 230 lbs., he is one of the bigger running backs in the league and provide a short-yardage burst. He has 162 career receptions for 883 yards but no touchdowns.
