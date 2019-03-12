A round of strong storms Wednesday

Our next big weather maker arrives on Wednesday. A line of showers and storms looks likely with a low risk of seeing some severe weather mainly in the form of high wind gusts. Quieter, but cooler conditions will settle back in time for the weekend.
We’ll stay cloudy tonight with just a slim shower chance. Temperatures will only drop into the low 60s. Expect a line of showers and storms to move across the ArkLaTex tomorrow. Storms will arrive in east Texas around mid-morning, should reach the Shreveport area by early afternoon and exit the eastern ArkLaTex by late afternoon. The threat for severe weather is low for all but the extreme eastern edge of the area where some strong wind gusts are possible. Temperatures will climb to near 70 ahead of the storms, but will drop back into the 60s following it. The chance for rain and storms is around 90%.
Some lingering showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a cold front swings through the area. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s by afternoon with sunshine returning.
Cooler air will settle in Friday and hang around through the weekend. We’ll be partly to mostly sunny and dry, however. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with overnight lows dipping into the 30s.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
