A round of strong storms Wednesday

We’ll stay cloudy tonight with just a slim shower chance. Temperatures will only drop into the low 60s. Expect a line of showers and storms to move across the ArkLaTex tomorrow. Storms will arrive in east Texas around mid-morning, should reach the Shreveport area by early afternoon and exit the eastern ArkLaTex by late afternoon. The threat for severe weather is low for all but the extreme eastern edge of the area where some strong wind gusts are possible. Temperatures will climb to near 70 ahead of the storms, but will drop back into the 60s following it. The chance for rain and storms is around 90%.