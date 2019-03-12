Pine Grove Elementary School closed Wednesday due to flu

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Pine Grove Elementary is closed Wednesday due to a large number of families reporting student absences attributed to the flu and flu-like symptoms. The campuses are scheduled to reopen Thursday.
The custodial team will spend Tuesday and Wednesday undergoing extensive hospital-grade sanitation efforts to combat the spread of germs. “It is of vital importance families do not allow students to return to school until they have been fever free for at minimum 24 hours.”
They are encouraging parents to take this opportunity to clean all students’ personal items such as backpacks, jackets and lunchboxes.
