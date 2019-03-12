Millions of dollars in unclaimed property in Shreveport-Bossier City

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - In the Shreveport-Bossier City region, there’s about $52 million of unclaimed property that belongs to residents.
Unclaimed property comes from payroll checks, bank accounts, royalties, deposits, utility deposits, stocks and life insurance proceeds when they cannot locate the rightful owners.
This usually occurs because of incorrect, owner is deceased or new addresses.
Since 1972, the state has returned over $489 million to over 800,000 people.
The largest claim ever for a state resident was $2.3 million last year.
To see if you have unclaimed property, click here and click on the Unclaimed Property tab at the top. That will bring up the Unclaimed Property page where you can type in your information. Citizens can call the Treasury’s toll-free hotline at 1-888-925-4127
If you live in another state, you can click here to search those databases.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.