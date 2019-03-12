Man gets 40 years in prison for killing his girlfriend

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man will serve 40 years at hard labor for killing his girlfriend, the Caddo district attorney's office reports.
Steven Wayne Richardson, 52, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of manslaughter.
Officers found 59-year-old Linda Howard Johnson dead May 18 in her residence in the 2400 block of Stonewall Street after she failed to report to work that morning.
A Ford F-150 pickup and a Ford Fusion were missing from the property.
Richardson later was arrested during a traffic stop in Love County, Okla.. He was driving the truck at the time.
His plea means he admits to killing Johnson after a domestic dispute, the district attorney’s office says.
Members of Johnson’s family were present Monday when Richardson entered his plea in Caddo District Court.
He apologized to them as well as to his family members.
Then Judge John D. Mosely Jr. sentenced Richardson.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.