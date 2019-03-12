Louisiana governor issues statement about death penalty

BATON ROUGE, LA (KSLA) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards today reiterated his stance on the death penalty.
His statement comes the same day a legislative panel heard testimony from Attorney General Jeff Landry, three members of victims’ families, Louisiana Justice Department experts and others.
The governor’s office says it and the state Corrections Department were not invited to participate in the Administration of Criminal Justice Committee hearing in the Louisiana House of Representatives.
It’s been nine years since Louisiana has conducted an execution.
Numerous pharmaceutical companies have refused to sell the state any of the drug compounds needed to carry out the state’s drug protocol, the governor’s office reports.
Following is the statement issued by Edwards:
“I took an oath to support the Constitution and laws of the United States and the state of Louisiana.
"The fact of the matter is that we cannot execute someone in the state of Louisiana today because the only legally prescribed manner set forth in state statute is unavailable to us.
"In the time since we last had this conversation, nothing has changed. The drugs are not available and legislation has not passed to address concerns of drug companies or offer alternative forms of execution. That’s not through any fault of my own or the Department of Corrections.
"I’m not inclined to go back to methods that have been discarded because popular sentiment turned against them or maybe some methods that were deemed to be barbaric and so forth.”
