Infrastructure upgrades in the works for Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Bossier Parish has plans to tackle some big infrastructure projects, some starting as soon as this summer.
Last week the police jury finalized arrangements to borrow $20.5 million from Regions Bank to begin repairing roads, bridges and purchasing additional water and sewer systems.
“One 18 wheeler at 80,000 pounds is equivalent to 6,000 cars driving across that road everyday,” said Parish Engineer Butch Ford. “So we’re just trying to tackle the growth, and stay on top of everything, and keep everything safe.”
Ford says a lot of these projects had to be shelved after funding from around 2010 to 2013 begin to dip.
The most expensive item on the parish’s capital improvements list is acquiring right of way for Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. They plan to spend $4 million on this so that in the future they can expand the parkway south.
The police jury attempted to do this back in 2010, but this became one of the many projects in the parish that had to be shelved. Ford says they don’t plan to purchase the right of way acquisition until sometime in 2020.
Back in the early 2000′s the police jury had a consultant come in and create a comprehensive land use study. This study helps them tackle the growth in the parish, and a lot of the projects they are working on come from it.
Purchasing sewer lines is also something on the list as well.
“We’re going to expand our sewer district a little more, and there’s some systems out there that we have option agreements to purchase,” Ford said. "We’re going to go ahead and make those happen later this year.
Ford says once they get these projects completed, he will sit back down and compile another list of capital improvements for the police jury.
All the money borrowed has to be spent by October 2021.
