I-20 closures announced for the weekend of March 15

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that a portion of Interstate 20 in Bossier City will be closed this weekend.
Interstate 20's westbound lanes over Westerfield Street and Union Pacific Railroad in Bossier will be reduced to one lane of traffic, closing three adjacent outside lanes.
Also closed is the Benton Road and Barksdale Boulevard on-ramps.
This will last until 6 a.m. Monday, March 18. However, all this work is weather permitting.
Drivers are advised to take Barksdale Boulevard to Hamilton Road/Diamond Jacks Boulevard to Interstate 20.
