The Good Stuff: Give it your ‘Auld’

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - For 26 years, Trey Auld never missed a Mardi Gras or the parades.
“We were there for the first Gemini parade that rolled across the bridge in 1990,” begins Trey’s mother, Kim Auld.
"I was pregnant with Trey at the time," Kim says smiling, suggesting that year should count for Trey, too, since he was just months from being born.
And even now, a year and a half after Trey’s tragic death, his family and friends gather often to continue the giving legacy Trey began long before becoming a first responder.
“I compare the life he lived, 26 years, two months and 10 days, to trying to hang onto the tail of a comet,” Kim explains when talking about how active, giving and loving her son was.
Trey, a paramedic, was killed in a medical helicopter crash Nov. 19, 2017, while on a medical call in Arkansas. Pilot Mike Bollen and flight nurse Jim Spruiell also were killed.
“I wake up every day devastated,” a tearful Kim reveals as she begins explaining how she has been able to get herself out of bed each day since her son’s passing.
"The days I can help someone else, it helps me deal with the devastation and gives me a reason to get out of bed and keep going."
Grabbing the firefighter helmet Trey used to wear volunteering with DeSoto Parish at the age of 17, Kim explains, “This was the first real job. He started out being a volunteer in Keithville.”
Trey eventually began working as a firefighter/paramedic in Bossier Parish before landing his childhood dream job, working as a flight paramedic.
But Trey’s service-oriented and giving spirit extended far beyond his work as a first responder.
Trey spent many of his early teenage years volunteering feeding the homeless. He also volunteered time at hurricane shelters.
Kim also shares how one day Trey bought a stranger’s groceries at checkout, just because.
"It's almost too vast to single out one thing," says Kim.
In honor of how Trey lived his life, Kim, family and many of their first reponder friends have started the nonprofit Give It Your Auld.
They meet often for dinners in Trey’s Shreveport home. And they gather at most Mardi Gras parades, just like Trey loved to do.
“It warms my heart to see other people care,” Trey’s brother Tyler says while waiting for the start of the Highland Parade on March 3.
"Other people see what we're doing, they see how we're celebrating his life and legacy. It feels really good."
This growing band of brothers and sisters already has been hard at work with the launch of Give It Your Auld.
"God has padded our fall and surrounded us with so many wonderful people," Kim explains,
They've donated 500 pounds to a food pantry in Colorado, gathered backpacks loaded with food and supplies for local students and toys for Christmas.
“That is my focus with God, thanking him for the 26 years I got of holding onto the tail of a comet,” says Kim.
You can learn more, donate or volunteer your time with Give It Your Auld by sending email to volunteers@GiveItYourAuld.com.
