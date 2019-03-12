FIRST ALERT: Line of strong storms arrives Wednesday

Good morning! The next day we’re closely monitoring for the potential for strong to severe storms is Wednesday. Right now, a line of strong storms is expected to move from west to east across the area late Wednesday morning through the afternoon. Most of the area is under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. However, portions of NW LA and SW AR are under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. The SLIGHT risk area covers most places east of I-49. This is the area where the threat of severe weather will be the greatest.
We won’t have to worry about severe weather today, though. Most of the area is waking up to a heavy dose of cloud coverage and temperatures in the 50s. You might need a light jacket at most first thing this morning. Despite a cloudy sky, our rain chances are not very good today. However, they are not zero. A stray shower or storm or a few areas of light rain can’t be ruled out. Highs today will range from near 60 degrees north of I-30 to the low 70s south of I-20. The clouds and slight rain chances will linger this evening and tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s this evening and hold steady overnight. The wind will also pick up out of the southeast overnight. Expect a southeast breeze 10-20 mph.
A line of showers and storms will likely develop along and ahead of a cold front and push from west to east across the area on Wednesday. This line will move into SE OK and E TX before lunch time, impact Shreveport-Bossier between 1-3 p.m. and move out of the area after 8 p.m. With a line of storms, the main threat will be strong to damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. The threat of large hail looks very low. Localized heavy rainfall and flooding will be possible, especially across NW LA and SW AR. One factor that might limit the threat of severe weather will be the amount of instability, or fuel, in the atmosphere.
Other than stormy, Wednesday will be warm and breezy. Highs will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s. Expect a south wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be over 30 mph.
A few showers or a little rain could linger into Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
The rest of the work week and St. Patrick's Day weekend look dry and much cooler. Highs will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees and overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s. A light freeze will be possible north of I-30 Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.