FIRST ALERT: Line of strong storms arrives Wednesday

We won’t have to worry about severe weather today, though. Most of the area is waking up to a heavy dose of cloud coverage and temperatures in the 50s. You might need a light jacket at most first thing this morning. Despite a cloudy sky, our rain chances are not very good today. However, they are not zero. A stray shower or storm or a few areas of light rain can’t be ruled out. Highs today will range from near 60 degrees north of I-30 to the low 70s south of I-20. The clouds and slight rain chances will linger this evening and tonight. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s this evening and hold steady overnight. The wind will also pick up out of the southeast overnight. Expect a southeast breeze 10-20 mph.