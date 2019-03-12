FIRST ALERT: A line of strong storms arrives Wednesday

(KSLA) - The threat of severe weather on Wednesday has increased for portions of Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas.
A large line of strong storms will develop along and ahead of cold front/dry line and push from west to east across the area Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish will have the very latest storm timeline with FutureTrack in the video below.
The latest severe weather outlook for Wednesday shows most of area east of I-49 corridor has been upgraded to a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. This is the area highlighted in yellow on the map below and where the threat of severe weather will be the greatest on Wednesday.
Most of the area is under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather, which is the area highlighted in green. This does include Shreveport-Bossier and Texarkana. The bottom line is there will be the potential for strong to severe storms across the entire area on Wednesday.
With a line of storms expected to march from west to east across the area, the main threat will be strong to damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. A quick spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.
The threat of large hail is very low. However, small hail cannot be ruled out within the strongest parts of the line of storms. Widespread or significant severe weather is not expected at this time.
Even though widespread heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be unlikely, localized heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible. The heaviest rain will likely fall across portions of northwest Louisiana.
This is where the RPM and European model are painting the highest rainfall totals. Both models show widespread rainfall totals between 0.5-1.0″ of rain with the heaviest axis of heaviest rain developing near Natchitoches, Winnfield and Ruston. This is where 2-3″ of rain will be possible.
Despite a strong system passing by the area, the amount of storm energy or instability in the atmosphere is going to be low. This might limit the threat of severe weather Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.
However, other severe weather parameters could make up for the lack of storm energy and severe weather will still be possible. FutureTrack shows the most storm energy will be across northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon, which is why this area is under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather.
