Crews work 2 fires on same street; rollover wreck closes part of parkway

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters fought two house fires at the same time on the same street Tuesday afternoon.
Both involved vacant houses on West 72nd Street between Clift and Wallace avenues, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The Fire Department had nine units on the fire that was reported at 3:33 p.m.
And there were 13 units on a fire that was reported at 3:37 p.m.
Meantime, two vehicles were involved in a rollover wreck on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway at Shreveport-Barksdale Highway in Shreveport.
The parkway’s southbound lanes were closed while first responders worked the accident.
Police officers on the scene said a car was headed north on the parkway about 3:35 p.m. when it attempted a turn and clipped a northbound pickup, causing the truck to roll over.
There were seven police and five Fire Department units working the accident.
