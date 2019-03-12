Family member of Nathaniel Code’s victims speaks to state panel

“We believe in the power of forgiveness; but, we also believe that Nathaniel Code must and should, pay his debt to to society," Culbert said. “We did not put Nathaniel Code on death row, even those twelve jurors that found him guilty of first-degree murder put Nathaniel Code on death row. Nathaniel Code put himself on death row in 1984 when he decided to snatch the life of Deborah Ford. Nathaniel Code put himself on death row when he took the lives of Vivian, Carlitha, Jerry and Billy Joe Harris. Nathaniel Code put himself on death row in 1987 when he took the lives those two young boys, Eric and Joe and his grandfather Nathaniel Code."