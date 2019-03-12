Family member of Nathaniel Code’s victims speaks to state panel

BATON ROUGE, LA (KSLA) - A man who lost three family members in a quadruple murder about 34 years ago spoke to state officials on the death penalty on Tuesday morning.
A Louisiana state legislative panel met on Tuesday morning to investigate why the State of Louisiana allegedly has delayed justice for family members of Nathaniel R. Code Jr.'s victims and relatives of other victims whose killers still sit on death row.
Attorney General Jeff Landry says he, three members of victims’ families, Louisiana Justice Department experts and others testified before the Administration of Criminal Justice Committee in the Louisiana House of Representatives at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge.
Among the witnesses that testified was Albert Culbert Jr., who lost three family members in a quadruple murder about 34 years ago.
“In 1990 Nathaniel Code was convicted on four counts of first-degree murder in Shreveport, Louisiana by a jury of 12,” Culbert said. “So we ask this jury after so many years — why has nothing been done?”
His family members he lost were his sister Vivian Culbert Chaney, his brother Jerry Culbert, Chaney’s 15-year-old daughter, Carlitha, and Vivian Chaney’s boyfriend Billy Joe Harris.
They died in a brutal attack July 19, 1985, in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Code was convicted in those murders in 1987.
Code has been at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola since January 1991.
At this here still is no timetable for executing Code. As of 2019, it’s been nine years since Louisiana has conducted an execution.
“We believe in the power of forgiveness; but, we also believe that Nathaniel Code must and should, pay his debt to to society," Culbert said. “We did not put Nathaniel Code on death row, even those twelve jurors that found him guilty of first-degree murder put Nathaniel Code on death row. Nathaniel Code put himself on death row in 1984 when he decided to snatch the life of Deborah Ford. Nathaniel Code put himself on death row when he took the lives of Vivian, Carlitha, Jerry and Billy Joe Harris. Nathaniel Code put himself on death row in 1987 when he took the lives those two young boys, Eric and Joe and his grandfather Nathaniel Code."
Below is a timeline of how Code got there:
The Department of Public Safety and Corrections was not invited to today’s hearing.
Louisiana at this time has 70 people on death row: 69 men and one woman.
The only woman on Louisiana’s Death Row is 23-year-old Antoinett Brown.
