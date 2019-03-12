Caddo DA to seek death penalty against couple’s accused killer

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man could be sentenced to die if he is convicted as charged with killing a Shreveport couple Nov. 8 then burning their bodies in their car.
The Caddo Parish district attorney’s office announced Monday that it will seek the death penalty against Dewayne Willie Watkins.
The 34-year-old is accused of kidnapping, robbing then slaying 43-year-old Kelly Jose and 32-year-old Heather Jose.
Their bodies later were found in a burned car in the city’s Queensborough neighborhood.
Watkins subsequently was arrested after a 5.5-hour standoff with law officers in the 2600 block of Penick Street.
That is two blocks from where authorities found the burned car.
The case is set for arguments and hearings May 13.
A Caddo District Court judge has appointed the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center to represent Watkins.
