BASS building opens at Texas A&M Texarkana

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KSLA) - Texas A&M University is Texarkana is continuing to grow. For the second time in 5 months the University has added a multi million dollar facility.
The doors are now opened and classes underway in the newest building on campus. The Building for Academic and Student Success, more commonly known as the BASS building, is being considered the new portal point for the university.
The 58,000 square-foot building comes with a $32 million price tag and was made possible through funding by the Texas Legislature in 2015 and has already become an additional recruitment tool for the university.
University President Dr. Emily Cutrer was on hand Monday greeting perspective students.
"It's fabulous," Cutrer said. "We've just about doubled the amount of space we have here on campus."
Last semester the Lois and Cary Patterson Student Center was opened and with the BASS building up and running about $45 million in new facilities have been funded on this campus.
A portion of the third floor is set up like a hospital to service the recent expanded nursing program.
"So it is less lecturing and more hands on activities in this building," said Heather McNight, director of Nursing. "In this building we are doing a lot of experimental learning, so that helps us increase that offering to our students."
Other tenants in the building includes business programs, academic classrooms and multiple laboratories.
The BASS building also provides a bigger office for military veterans seeking a higher education.
"We are out growing it already so we will be asking the legislature for yet another one in the coming years," Cutrer added.
Texas A&M University in Texarkana is the home of about 2000 students.
