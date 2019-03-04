Woman arrested, accused of beating 11-year-old grandson over cellphone

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy showed up to hospital with bruises on his face, head, and back.
According to arrest reports, Carol Stanley, 60, is accused of striking her grandson multiple times on the side of his face, top of his head, and grabbing him by the neck. Police say she also knocked the victim into a kitchen chair, threw him into the kitchen counter, and ended up on top of him on the living room couch.
Detectives found out from the hospital staff the boy had sustained trauma to side of his face, including his cheek, right orbital, his ears, and swelling. The staff also advised detectives that the boy had bruises on both of his upper arms and shoulders, abrasions to his neck area, and tenderness on one side of his ribs.
Police say there were no fractures.
During the investigation, Stanley said the disagreement started when she tried to get her cellphone back from her grandson at the dinner table.
She said her grandson assaulted her when she tried to grab his hands and pry the phone from them. She said the boy hit the side of his face on the chair while trying to get away. She said the boy kicked and bit her, according to the report.
Stanley was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of cruelty to juveniles.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.