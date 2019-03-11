Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea’s Farewell Play Tour’ moves to CenturyLink

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Due to popular demand, Tyler Perry’s ‘Madea’s Farewell Play Tour’ has changed venues. It will take place Thursday, Mar. 14 at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.
The production is Perry’s 21st stage play.
In addition to Perry, the play will also star Tamela Mann, David Mann and Cassi Davis Patton.
Perry made headlines last November when he announced that he is retiring the character. In addition to the final play, the film, Madea’s Family Funeral, was released in theaters this month.
The nationwide tour kicked off January 18, in Oakland, California.
Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com or https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B00566B77811808.
