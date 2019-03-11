SPD identifies victims in Sunday’s drive-by shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police have released new information on Sunday’s drive-by shooting on Sunday.
There were four victims in total. Demond Taylor, 18, and a 13-year-old-juvenile, 14-year-old juvenile, and a 15-year old juvenile were injured in the incident, according to Shreveport police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis.
Injuries are described as non-life threatening.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of San Jacinto Avenue and Catherine Street. That’s in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.
Officers do not have any suspect information at this time, according to Ofc. Curtis.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
