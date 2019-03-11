Shreveport Opera hosts 2019 ‘Mary Jacobs Smith Singer of the Year Competition’

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Opera hosted the Annual ‘Mary Jacobs Smith Singer of the Year Competition.’ The event took place Sunday, Mar. 10 at First Presbyterian Church.
The competition is similar to ‘The Voice’ and ‘America’s Got Talent.’
One-hundred-fifty people auditioned for the competition. On Saturday, Mar. 9, 26 people competed in the semi-finals.
By Sunday, the competition was trimmed down to the top 10 singers in the finals!
Organizer and supporter Bob Robinson talked about the importance of this event in the community. “These young people are out singing all over the world, carrying the message about the value of Shreveport as a community and Shreveport as a major force of art here,” he said.
The event was sponsored by Mary N. Smith, who started the competition in memory and honor of her late mother, Mary Jacobs Smith.
