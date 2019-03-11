Shreveport death penalty case at heart of debate over Louisiana executions

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport's first convicted serial killer is among dozens of inmates still on Louisiana's death row.
A state legislative panel will convene Tuesday to investigate why Louisiana allegedly has delayed justice for family members of Nathaniel R. Code Jr.'s victims and relatives of other victims whose killers still sit on death row.
Attorney General Jeff Landry says he, three members of victims’ families, Louisiana Justice Department experts and others will testify before the Administration of Criminal Justice Committee in the Louisiana House of Representatives.
That panel is scheduled to convene at 9 a.m. in House Committee Room 6 at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge.
Among the witnesses scheduled to testify is Albert Culbert Jr., who lost three family members in a quadruple murder about 34 years ago.
Yet there still is no timetable for executing Code, the man convicted of killing Vivian Chaney, her brother Jerry Culbert, Chaney’s 15-year-old daughter, Carlitha, and Vivian Chaney’s boyfriend Billy Harris.
They died in a brutal attack July 19, 1985, in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Code, who coincidentally will mark his 63rd birthday Tuesday, has been at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola since January 1991.
Below is a timeline of how he got there.
It’s been nine years since Louisiana has conducted an execution.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.