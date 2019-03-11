19 residents displaced following fire at Broadmoor apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Nearly twenty people are displaced following an apartment fire on Sunday night.
It happened at the Cornerstone Apartments in the 100 block of Southfield Road, according to Shreveport Fire Deparment. That’s in Broadmoor, next to the Albertsons.
Those residents got out on their own; and no injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross and the apartment complex’s management now are working to ensure those displaced residents have a safe place to stay, he added.
The first call to the 100 block of Southfield Road went out at 8:38 p.m, and crews were on scene within minutes.
“The fire erupted and spread so quickly that the on scene incident commander Battalion Chief Kenneth Frazier agreed the situation did require additional manpower. It’s the Shreveport Fire Departments goal to make sure we have adequate on-scene manpower available and to make sure no lives were lost,” said SFD Chief John Lane in a news release.
It took seven fire engines, three ladder trucks, 2 heavy rescue trucks, 2 battalion chiefs and a medic unit to tame the flames. Officials said the fire was under control by 9:13 p.m.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
