Police investigating report of shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in which a 41-year-old man was wounded.
He has been taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his chest.
The shooting on Allen Avenue was reported at 3:12 p.m. Monday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The Police Department has nine units on the scene between Logan and Anna streets.
That’s a block north of Allendale Park.
Also, there is one unit from the Fire Department there.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
