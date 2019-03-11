Police investigating report of shooting in Shreveport

Police investigating report of shooting in Shreveport
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting a block north of Allendale Park.
By Curtis Heyen | March 11, 2019 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 4:01 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting in which a 41-year-old man was wounded.

He has been taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his chest.

The shooting on Allen Avenue was reported at 3:12 p.m. Monday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The Police Department has nine units on the scene between Logan and Anna streets.

That’s a block north of Allendale Park.

Also, there is one unit from the Fire Department there.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.