MLK Health Center gears up for diabetes prevention program

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Martin Luther King Health Center is gearing up for their CDC-approved Diabetes Prevention Program. The health challenge kicks off on Monday, Mar. 18 at 5:00 p.m. in the center.
Participants who enroll in the prevention program will have their blood sugar tested and receive their own personal risk assessment. Information will be provided on ways to decrease the chances of developing diabetes with physical activity and food education.
“The goal is to identify people who are at risk for diabetes, and give them to the tools how to live a healthier lifestyle so those risk factors don’t become diabetes," says Jordan Ring, Director of Public Relations.
Personal trainers and cooking demonstrations will help those seeking a healthier lifestyle throughout the year long program.
While the center typically treats uninsured patients with chronic illnesses, everyone is welcomed to join. You can found out more information on the program and the center here.
