Miracle Monday: Premature twins named CMNH Champions

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier recently announced twins Wilder and Adeline McFarland have been named “champions” for the hospitals’ Children’s Miracle Network.
The three-year-old twins were born inside CHRISTUS and were quickly admitted as the first patients at the hospital’s west wing NICU. The pair was named champions, or ambassadors, for Shreveport-Bossier’s Children’s Miracle Network where they will travel the state sharing their inspiring story of survival.
They were born 15 weeks early after mom, Kaiti McFarland, suffered severe complications during pregnancy.
“The twins original due date was February 4th and then we had them on October 22nd," Kaiti said. "Wilder spent 117 days in the NICU and Adeline spent 106 days in the NICU. It was a very scary time but a time that we got to experience so much from this hospital about how they care for their patients and just how they love family.”
Staff quickly cared for the twins checking blood pressure and temperature and monitoring every last detail.
“The main thing was their respiratory status at first and keeping them warm,” said Megan Rambo, the nurse who cared for the babies moments after they were born.
The twins spent four months in the NICU before both were able to leave to be with their parents.
“It was an indescribable feeling. It was almost like ok what do we do now? We have two babies at home with us. It was a peaceful moment.”
Evan, the twins’ dad, now calls these three-year-olds “three-nagers" who are active and into most things.
“They love being out in the public." said Evan McFarland. "They love meeting new people. And just like any set of twins they’re all over the place. It’s been amazing to see them grow and really with no lasting effects except you see they have glasses but we just think that makes them more adorable.”
CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier just celebrated its seventh year as a Children’s Miracle Network hospital. During that time the hospital announced they’ve raised $2.3 million to help our area kids through its programs.
