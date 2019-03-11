Marshall High School students raise nearly $10,000 for tutoring program

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - A group of high school students from Marshall, Texas were looking to give back to their community, so they formed the Starfish Society.
The Starfish Society has pulled together thousands of dollars to fund Saturday school for students looking for help with Texas’ STAAR test.
It’s hard to believe, but William B. Travis Elementary School is full of students on a Saturday. Around 150 students are at the school getting an extra day of learning.
“They get to come and we get to help make it an enjoyable experience, and they are learning at the same time," said member Elizabeth Palmer.
STAAR stands for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, and is used to assess students’ knowledge in typically reading, math and literacy.
“We’re doing tutorials during the week, but we also needed the extra help for students to reach their STAAR goals,” said Principal Tamekia Johnson.
William B. Travis Elementary actually didn’t have Saturday school so the Starfish Society went out and raised close to $10,000 to pay for teachers, activities and food for the school.
“Our teachers are heroes throughout the week," Johnson said. "To know that teachers have impact students at Marshall High School to become heroes as well, and then they’re wanting to pay it forward, it’s a remarkable experience.”
Johnson says they’ll be able to have school every Saturday morning up until students take the STAAR test, and the Starfish Society will be there each week tutoring.
“It’s been a pretty wonderful experience getting to work with all the kids, and knowing that we’re making a difference in their lives and in their education," said member Cate Truelove.
Even though she's coming to school on a Saturday, 5th grader Zariah Floyd is appreciative to the society for wanting to help students like her.
“It gives me more opportunity to work with other people than just one person, because teachers can’t do more than one thing at a time," she said. "So using them is like more helpful.”
The school has already seen an increase in 5th grade math scores since they've started the Saturday school program.
The Starfish Society says they’ve got plans to raise even more money and bring it back for another year.
If you are interested in donating money for the Saturday school program at William B. Travis Elementary school, you can contact the Starfish Society’s coordinator Jennifer Truelove at jtruelove@mckoolsmith.com
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.