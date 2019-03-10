Man arrested after pedestrian killed while trying to retrieve cellphone on I-110 interstate in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are investigating a deadly crash after a man was killed while trying to get his cellphone he dropped on the interstate.
A release from the Baton Rouge Police Department said at around 1 a.m. Sunday, a homicide unit started investigating the crash that happened on South I-110 near East Washington Street.
Investigators said a pedestrian, 32-year-old Cyril Greene, of Convent, was the front passenger of a Honda vehicle that was traveling south on I-110. Greene, for unknown reasons, opened his car door, which caused his cellphone to fall out. While the driver was trying to bring the car to a stop, Greene got out of the car and started walking on the interstate to get his phone, according to the BRPD.
Greene was then struck by a southbound 2003 Toyota Camry. Police said he died at the scene.
The Camry driver, 36-year-old Christopher London, of Baton Rouge, was uninjured in the crash, and later booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison. He was charged with DWI, Reckless Operation and Vehicular Homicide. According to his arrest report, London’s BAC level was double the state’s legal level.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
