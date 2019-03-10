Investigation into Harrison County plane crash continues

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed they are investigating a small plane crash that killed at least one person on Saturday.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said the plane went down around 6:30 p.m. Saturday south of FM 968 on Waldrons Ferry Road, near Hallsville.
The sheriff’s office said one person was killed in the crash. They also said that person was the only one on the plane. The identity of that person has not been released at this time.
Lynn Lunsford with the FAA said the Cessna 337C was traveling from Dallas Love Field to New Orleans.
The FAA said they and the NTSB are still gathering information on the crash. An NTSB spokesperson said an investigator would soon arrive to the crash site, and a preliminary report would be released “in a couple of weeks."
