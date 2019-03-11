Grab your umbrella this morning

Good morning! Make sure to grab your umbrella before you step out the door this morning. Scattered showers will continue to impact the ArkLaTex this morning. The I-30 corridor and points to the north will have the best chance of rain this morning. You might want to give yourself a few extra minutes to travel because brief heavy rain and wet roads could slow you down. Temperature-wise, it’s mild. Most of us are waking up to temperatures in the 50s, so you’ll still need a light jacket out the door.
Our rain chances today will be out their best this morning. However, a few showers or a little light rain can't be ruled out this afternoon. If you're not seeing rain, then you're probably going to be blanketed by clouds. Today is going to be a cloudy day. High temperatures will only be near 60 degrees. A few showers and storms will continue this evening and tonight. Most will stay dry, though. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.
Tuesday will be another cloudy day with a few showers and storms around. A warm front will lift north across the area on Tuesday. This front will bring in a few showers and some warmer weather for the southern half of the area. Highs on Tuesday will range from near 60 degrees north of I-30 to near 70 degrees south of I-20. Temperatures won’t tumble to far Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday is the next day we're watching closely for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. A large line of showers and storms will likely develop along a cold front and move from west to east across the area late Wednesday morning through the afternoon. Right now, it looks like the main threat will be strong to damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat looks low, but not zero. A secondary concern could be locally heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, most of the area is under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. There may be some factors that could limit the threat of severe weather, though. Highs on Wednesday will be near 70 degrees.
Depending on whether or not the front completely clears the area, a few showers or a little bit of rain could linger into Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s.
The rest of the week looks mostly sunny, dry and cooler. Highs Friday through Sunday will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Right now, it looks like freezing temperatures will be possible north of I-30 Saturday night into Sunday.
Have a great Monday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.