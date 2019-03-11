Grab your umbrella this morning

Wednesday is the next day we're watching closely for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. A large line of showers and storms will likely develop along a cold front and move from west to east across the area late Wednesday morning through the afternoon. Right now, it looks like the main threat will be strong to damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat looks low, but not zero. A secondary concern could be locally heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, most of the area is under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather. There may be some factors that could limit the threat of severe weather, though. Highs on Wednesday will be near 70 degrees.