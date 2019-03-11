FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible on Wednesday

Rain and storm chances are in the forecast through midweek. Our next best chance of widespread storms arrives with our next big storm system and cold front Wednesday. Cooler, but quieter weather is expected heading into the weekend.
We’ll stay cloudy tonight with just a slight chance of a shower. Temperatures will settle back into the mid 50s. Gray skies continue tomorrow, but rain chances will be low. A few showers or spots of rain are possible, primarily up around the I-30 corridor. Highs tomorrow will be near 70.
A line of strong to possibly severe storms is expected to push into the ArkLaTex Wednesday morning. Storms will push out of the area during the afternoon hours. Strong winds gusts and heavy rain appear to be the main threats at this time. Temperatures will be close to 70 again. The chance of rain is around 90%.
Some showers may linger on Thursday as a cold front moves into the area. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s before cooler air begins settling in by afternoon. Expect to see sunshine on Friday, but it’s going to be cooler than average for mid-March with highs only in the upper 50s.
The weekend right now is looking dry, but cool. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and overnight lows in the 30s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
