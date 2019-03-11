Firefighters fight 2-alarm fire at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A two-alarm fire heavily damaged eight units at a Shreveport apartment complex Sunday night.
Six of those units at Cornerstone Apartments in the 100 block of Southfield Road were occupied, Fire Department spokesman John Lane said.
The American Red Cross and the apartment complex’s management now are working to ensure those displaced residents have a safe place to stay, he added.
The first call to the 100 block of Southfield Road went out at 8:38 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
About five minutes later, the second alarm was sounded when the first firefighters on the scene arrived and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the building, Lane said.
The fire has since been brought under control.
Now fire investigators are working to determine exactly where and how the fire started, Lane said.
At one point, the Fire Department had more than 30 units on the scene between East Kings Highway and Anniston Avenue.
That number has since dropped to 23.
