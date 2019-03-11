DPS releases identities of victims killed in Harrison County plane crash

On March 9, 2019 at approximately 7:30 PM Troopers responded to the scene of a small plane crash in Harrison County, three miles south of the city of Hallsville. The small personal aircraft, a Cessna T337C was traveling from Dallas to New Orleans when the pilot possibly encountered severe weather. The aircraft lost altitude and crashed in a wooded area on private property. As a result of the crash, the pilot and three passengers were killed. The pilot was identified as William Robert Kendrick, 51, of Huffman. The three passengers were identified as Rebecca Marsh Kendrick, 47, of Huffman, Kaycee Ann Kendrick, 27, of Farmers Branch and Coty Ray Shrum, 25, of Farmers Branch. All were pronounced by JP Nancy George and transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. Further investigation and any inquires need to be directed to the FAA and NTSB.