DPS releases identities of victims killed in Harrison County plane crash

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Update from the Texas Department of Public Safety:
On March 9, 2019 at approximately 7:30 PM Troopers responded to the scene of a small plane crash in Harrison County, three miles south of the city of Hallsville. The small personal aircraft, a Cessna T337C was traveling from Dallas to New Orleans when the pilot possibly encountered severe weather. The aircraft lost altitude and crashed in a wooded area on private property. As a result of the crash, the pilot and three passengers were killed. The pilot was identified as William Robert Kendrick, 51, of Huffman. The three passengers were identified as Rebecca Marsh Kendrick, 47, of Huffman, Kaycee Ann Kendrick, 27, of Farmers Branch and Coty Ray Shrum, 25, of Farmers Branch. All were pronounced by JP Nancy George and transported to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. Further investigation and any inquires need to be directed to the FAA and NTSB.
PREVIOUS: Harrison County officials have updated the number of people who died in a plane crash that happened near Hallsville Saturday.
According to Justice of the Peace Nancy George, four people died after the Cessna 337C crashed south of FM 968 on Waldrons Ferry Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Officials originally believed only one person was aboard the plane when it went down.
Lynn Lunsford with the FAA said the Cessna 337C was traveling from Dallas Love Field to New Orleans.
The FAA said they and the NTSB are still gathering information on the crash. An NTSB spokesperson said an investigator would soon arrive to the crash site, and a preliminary report would be released “in a couple of weeks."
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
