DPS: 1 dead in 2-vehicle Harrison County wreck

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Harrison County.
According to DPS, 30-year-old Wesley Sherard Timmins, of Marshall, was killed in a crash on US-80, two miles from the city of Marshall.
The preliminary crash investigation shows the driver of a 2017 Ford F-150, identified as 78-year-old Jerry Allen Wood, of Karnack, was traveling west on US-80. For an unknown reason, Wood crossed the center stripe and into eastbound traffic where he struck the 2002 Chevrolet 1500 that Timmins was driving.
Timmins was declared dead at the scene and transported to Meadow Brook Funeral Home in Marshall. His passenger, identified as 21-year-old Kyniya Ajuan Williams, of Karnack, was transported to a hospital in Longview in serious condition, according to DPS.
According to the preliminary crash investigation, neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Wood was transported to a hospital in Shreveport in serious condition. He was reportedly wearing a seatbelt at the the time of the crash.
According to DPS, the crash remains under investigation.
