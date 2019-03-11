Claiborne resident identified as man killed in wreck in Bienville Parish

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A Claiborne Parish man is dead as a result of a one-vehicle crash.
Authorities have identified him as 57-year-old Dennis C. Webb, of Homer.
The accident happened about 6:30 p.m. Friday on Louisiana Highway 2 about a mile west of Louisiana Highway 534.
Preliminary investigation shows Webb was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger east on LA 2 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the road and began to rotate before hitting a tree, according to a report by Louisiana State Police.
Trooper Glenn Younger said Webb, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on scene by a representative of the Bienville Parish coroner’s office.
Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis, as is routine procedure when there is a fatal crash.
Louisiana State Police’s Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated four fatal crashes resulting in four deaths this year.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.