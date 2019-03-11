Caddo girl organizes massive cleanup of bayou

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Addison Boyd, 12, is doing her part to keep Shreveport clean.
In January, she and her mom were traveling down Linwood Avenue when the girl noticed all the trash in a bayou along the way.
“It was so dirty and I knew there was something I could do to clean it up,” Boyd says. “I decided to write a letter to Sheriff (Steve) Prator about the trash.”
The Sheriff’s Office answered Boyd’s request by sending a team of inmates to clean up the area Jan. 24.
Boyd then worked with Shreveport Green to host another cleanup of the bayou.
On March 2, they worked with the Ozark Society in a day of service.
“I was so proud of her work to help clean up the area,” Boyd’s mother, Ashley, says. “I didn’t even see the letter, but it shows how anyone can serve their community.”
