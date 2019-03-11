Burned body identified by DeSoto Parish officials as missing Shreveport man

DESOTO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a body found at a well site on Saturday as a missing Shreveporter.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson has identified the man as Tony Holmes, 25 of Shreveport. According to information from Shreveport Police Department, he was last seen on February 18 by family members.
The body was found on the morning of Saturday March 9, in DeSoto Parish off White Springs Road near a well site.
DPSO is investigating Holmes’ death as a homicide and are working with Shreveport police to develop any leads in the case.
Anyone with information on this suspected homicide is asked to contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.