Bossier City seeks help identifying alleged SUV thief

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Someone stole an SUV from a Bossier City store's parking lot.
Now police detectives are sharing photos from surveillance cameras in hopes of identifying the alleged thief.
The white 2011 Buick was taken at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 28 from the parking lot of Walmart, 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City.
The suspected thief had a scruffy beard and mustache and was wearing a dark ball cap, a camouflage backpack and a dark-colored jacket.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, submit a tip on the website p3tips.com or use the free P3tips mobile app.
Those who provide information might be eligible for a cash reward.
