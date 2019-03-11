Bossier City seeks help identifying alleged SUV thief

Bossier City police are trying to identify this man in connection with the theft of an SUV from a store parking lot. (Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers)
By Curtis Heyen | March 11, 2019 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 2:53 PM

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Someone stole an SUV from a Bossier City store's parking lot.

Now police detectives are sharing photos from surveillance cameras in hopes of identifying the alleged thief.

The white 2011 Buick was taken at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 28 from the parking lot of Walmart, 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City.

The suspected thief had a scruffy beard and mustache and was wearing a dark ball cap, a camouflage backpack and a dark-colored jacket.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, submit a tip on the website p3tips.com or use the free P3tips mobile app.

Those who provide information might be eligible for a cash reward.

