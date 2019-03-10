Tyler police responding to fatal wreck involving bus carrying Brook Hill students

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department officers are responding to a head-on collision involving a truck and a bus carrying Brook Hill School students.
No students were killed in the crash police say, but injuries have been reported. Fatalities were confirmed in the other vehicle involved in the crash, according to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Don Martin.
The crash occurred at 4:11 a.m. on Toll 49, near the Highway 69 exit.
Six or seven students were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Martin says 32 people were on board the bus at the time of the crash - 25 students, six chaperones and the bus driver.
The driver, two adult chaperones and two students were transported to the hospital. People in the other vehicle died at the scene of the crash, Martin says.
The students were heading back from a school trip and were traveling in an Echo Transportation bus.
Traffic is shut down in both directions on Toll 49, from Paluxy to the Highway 69 exit.
TPD released a statement Sunday morning saying, “The Tyler Police department is currently working a major accident. All lanes on Loop 49 will be closed for traffic, between Broadway and Paluxy until further notice. Please find an alternate route.”
Police say they believe the truck crossed over into the bus’ lane prior to the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
No identities of anyone involved have been released at this time.
