National Weather Service confirms 3 tornadoes in Northwest Louisiana

The National Weather Service surveyed the damage from this morning in northern Caddo, Bossier and Webster parishes after severe weather moved through. Three tornadoes have now confirmed with one in each parish.
The first tornado started 2 miles northwest of Vivian, LA traveled 8.49 miles before ending 3 miles east of Mira, LA. A metal roof had damage as well as multiple snapped and uprooted trees. Winds were estimated around 100 mph, which was rated an EF-1.
The second tornado moved through Carterville in Bossier Parish. This storm traveled through the city of Carterville for 2.87 miles with estimated wind of 105 mph also making it an EF-1 tornado. The NWS reported a destroyed metal outbuilding and snapped almost 200 hundred trees near Mott Road.
The last EF-1 tornado started formed in Springhill, LA. Downed power lines, uprooted trees, and damage to roofs and porches were reported. This tornado traveled less than a mile and has estimated wind speeds of 105 mph.
