National Weather Service confirms Ef-1 tornado in Springhill, LA

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Homes throughout the Springhill, LA area are badly damaged after Saturday morning’s storm.
There are many homes that have trees on top of their roofs, with water and other debris leaking inside the home.
“Me and my baby were inside and heard a loud boom on the roof,” homeowner Kevin Parissa says, “when we came out side we saw the tree.”
Parissa is one of the many people on 4th Street in Springhill who are dealing with damage. His next door neighbor also is having to repair his home.
“The storm injured one pf my dogs and damaged part of my home,” Jerry Strahan says. “My dog ended up with a broken hip and had to go to the hospital.”
The National Weather Service has confirmed an Ef-1 tornado in Springhill.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.