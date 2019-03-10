FAA, DPS on the scene of plane crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a plane has crashed in a wooded area in Hallsville.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the plane went down around 6:30 p.m. south of FM 968 on Waldrons Ferry Road.
The sheriff’s office confirmed one person is dead. They said that person was the only person in the plane.
The Department of Public Safety and Federal Aviation Administration are on the scene.
According to a DPS trooper, the plane is small.
Details are limited at this time.
